WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A local pioneer in the art of Texas whisky-making is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

A special event held this Saturday will be celebrating the history of Balcones Distilling. Event organizers says that Balcones whisky will be reintroduced as the “pinnacle of quality in the American Single Malt category,” and guests will be among the first to taste the newest Balcones creation.

Attendees can also enjoy live music, hear from industry experts at various panels, taste food from some of Waco’s top restaurants and shop local vendors.

The event will take place at Balcones Distilling, located at 225 S 11th Street, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can go here.