Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Waco Police Department announced the arrest Friday night of a suspect in two bank robberies from 2022. 42-year-old John Rainwater faces two federal counts of bank robbery.

Rainwater is accused of robbing the First Convenience Bank located inside the Walmart at 600 Hewitt Drive in Waco, on April 30th, 2022. Witnesses told police officers that a man walked into the area around 9:45 a.m., and demanded money while threatening bank employees. He is accused of saying he had a handgun and tying their hands.

On October 22nd, 2022, investigators say Rainwater robbed the Texell Credit Union located at 1221 Hewitt Drive in Woodway. Witnesses told police that a man walked into the building with a firearm and demanded cash.

The two incidents took place less than six months and five miles apart.

The Waco Police Department worked with Lacy Lakeview Police, the FBI, and U.S. Marshals to arrest Rainwater.