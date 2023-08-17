Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — A 42-year-old man accused of robbing two banks in Waco is facing a new charge. Waco Police say John Rainwater also robbed Boozer’s Jewelry store on June 17, 2023.

Detectives say two people entered and robbed Boozer’s at gunpoint. Investigators say they identified Rainwater by his likeness and the method of the robbery.

Officers also say they found a Rolex watch when they arrested him on two federal warrants in July. They later traced that watch back to Boozer’s.

Officers also arrested Tontanisha Freeman in Austin and Lawanda Joiner in Waco on August 4th. Freeman is accused of theft by possession for pawning jewelry from the robbery. Joiner is accused of giving the stolen goods to Freeman. Both have bonded out of jail.

Rainwater is accused of robbing the First Convenience Bank located inside the Walmart at 600 Hewitt Drive in Waco, on April 30th, 2022. Witnesses told police officers that a man walked into the area around 9:45 a.m., and demanded money while threatening bank employees. He is accused of saying he had a handgun and tying their hands.

On October 22nd, 2022, investigators say Rainwater robbed the Texell Credit Union located at 1221 Hewitt Drive in Woodway. Witnesses told police that a man walked into the building with a firearm and demanded cash.