WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community is invited to join iHeartRadio and Bare Arms Brewing for the fifth annual Share the Warmth Blanket Drive For The Homeless.

The event will take place at Bare Arms Brewing, located at 2515 La Salle Avenue, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at anytime between now and January 15 during regular business hours, and they are offering a ten percent discount to anyone who donates a blanket to the cause.

Bare Arms says this event is designed to bring awareness that there are many individuals in the community who need these resources. The business wants to help those in the community by setting a goal to serve the most amount of people in need. New and gently-used blankets and sleeping bags will be accepted.

In addition, the Final Drive event will take place January 14 – with live music from Eric and Thomas Unplugged.