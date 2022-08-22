WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in partnership with Carter BloodCare, is back to battle it out with local first responders in the annual Battle of the Badges!

The department says this is a friendly competition between the Waco Police, Waco Fire, and McLennan County Sheriff’s Departments to see who can give the most blood donations. This year, the competition will run from August 22 until September 8. When one person donates blood, they can save up to three adult lives or six infant lives.

The dates for the Blood Drives are below. Participants can also donate and vote at the Carter BloodCare location in Woodway. Walk-ins are welcome. and you can also sign up for a time to donate beforehand at https://linkmix.co/10921542.

August 22, 2022 – Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

August 26, 2022 – Ascension Providence 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

August 27, 2022 – Bubba’s 33 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

August 30, 2022 – Waco Police Department 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

September 1, 2022 – Waco Police Department 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

September 7, 2022 – Waco City Hall 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

September 8, 2022 – Waco City Hall 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.