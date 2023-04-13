WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Are you ready to rock?! Then be sure to go to downtown Waco this Saturday for the 2023 Battle of the Bands!

This event will be hosted by the Southern Roots Brewery, Texas Music Café and the Rogue Media Network. Eight bands will be competing for a $1,000 prize, as well as recording time at the Texas Music Café! The event is also serving as a fundraiser to support CASA of McLennan County, Karem Shriners Waco and the Humane Society of Central Texas.

The performance lineup includes, in no particular order:

Avenue Rage

Wes Cunningham

Far From Reach

The Lindsley Brothers

Madstone

Lucas Jon Turner & The Leftovers

3rd Street Chaos

Fooligan

The event will take place this Saturday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Southern Roots Brewing Company, located in the 200 block of N 8th Street. Admission is free, plus attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite band!

For more information, you can visit the Texas Music Café website.