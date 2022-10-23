WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Many people go throughout their lives keeping a journal or diary documenting important moments. But, one local man has kept those childhood journals his whole life and is now turning them in to something more.

Baylor alumnus Andy Pittman, also known as Grandy, kept a journal growing up…writing in it every day in 1957.

He decided he should preserve that journal and share those stories with others, turning it into a children’s book.



“I sat down, and I started editing all of these things here,” Pittman said. “I had to do it because the original little book wasn’t much bigger than that, and it was literally starting to fall apart, and I’d done it in pencil. So I said, I’ve got to save this thing.”

He highlights one memory that happened each month in 1957 when he was 12.

A fun memory he wrote about is getting on the ice cream truck eating ice cream out of the machine.

“We got ice cream all over the place, and it was the greatest time that we ever had,” Pittman said.

He even documented the first girl he ever loved.



“I used to go to school early and pick flowers out of the flower garden and put them on her desk thinking maybe she would pay attention to me,” Pittman said.

The experience that was the most influential – picking cotton in Arkansas.



“This was the thing that changed my life forever,” Pittman said. “I got out of class, go over there and you get your toe sack, potato burlap bags, tied around the waist and then drop us off.”

While picking cotton, he was exposed to different people and their struggles.



“And I’d ask them as well, where do you guys live? Shacks,” Pittman said. “There were some shacks that the owners had there on the property. I said, well, what do you drink? They bring the water over there to us. Okay. So you don’t have running water.”

He also decided he had to get an education.



“I figured out that if I don’t get an education, and if we don’t move out of this place here, that’s what I’m going to be doing,” Pittman said. “I’m going to be picking cotton or doing something like that.”

He wanted to make something of himself, so he graduated high school and moved to Waco so he could go to school at Baylor just like his father. Now, he lives in Waco sharing his stories.