Waco (FOX 44) — Baylor University baseball coach Steve Rodriguez announced Monday that he is stepping down after seven seasons with the Bears.

Rodriguez lead the team to three NCAA appearances during that time. The 2022 season ended with a 26-28 record.

In 2017, Rodriguez was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year. His overall record was 197-146, with a 67-75 record in conference play.

The Bears ended their run in the Big 12 Championship with an 11-1 loss to OSU. The 8-seed Baylor team also lost to TCU 4-2 the day before.

In a press release from Baylor University, Rodriguez said, ““While a decision of this magnitude is never easy, I am at peace with it … Seven years is a long time at one place, and now it is time for a new voice to lead the Baylor Baseball program.”

under Rodriguez’s guidance, the Bears had three-straight NCAA Regional appearances (2017, 2018, 2019), as well as their first Big 12 Tournament title in program history (2018).

BU finished in second place in the Big 12 standings with a 14-8 conference record in 2019, the Bears’ best finish since their most recent regular-season Big 12 Championship in 2012.

“We are grateful for Steve’s time at Baylor over the past seven years and for his commitment to our student-athletes, our university, and to Preparing Champions for Life,” said Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades in the press release. “On behalf of Baylor University, I want to thank Steve and his family for their service, and we wish him, his wife Kim, and their two children, Julia and Nolan, the very best as God directs their next steps.”

Rhoades also said Baylor is a world-class university with incredible momentum in athletics, which he believes will help the university identify and recruit a tremendous new head coach.