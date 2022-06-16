WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded nearly $5 million to the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty (BCHP) to continue their “Meals-to-You” (MTY) demonstration project this summer.

The project will take place in Texas, New Mexico, Alaska, and Utah. In addition to USDA, Meals-to-You is partnering with the PepsiCo Foundation and McLane Global to provide a stable and reliable food source through home delivery to children in rural areas without easy access to grocery stores or traditional summer meal sites.

Baylor says that without access to school meals, households with children have higher rates of food insecurity during the summer. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and alternative EBT options from the USDA can be effective in addressing this challenge, but the distance from these sites and grocery stores creates a significant barrier for children in rural areas. MTY helps alleviate these challenges by shipping nutritious, shelf-stable food directly to the homes of rural families with children.

During the pandemic, the USDA issued emergency resources to scale MTY across the country, eventually serving over three million meals weekly. Today, the MTY program is refining its systems and continuing its research to end child hunger. One of the nation’s leading research organizations, the Urban Institute, noted that “MTY offers a promising strategy for adapting existing nutrition program responses to better serve children in all types of communities in the US.”