WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you see a big police and medical presence at Baylor University on Thursday morning, you do not need to be alarmed.

The Baylor University Department of Public Safety (BUDPS) posted on social media Wednesday that it will host its second joint active threat training exercise in partnership with the Waco Fire Department, American Medical Response, Air Evac, AirLift, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest – as well as other university, City of Waco and McLennan County partners.

This is a continuation of the May 25 exercise which will involve tactical movements to and from the Ferrell Center – including loading and transporting individuals by ambulance to medical support helicopters for evacuation to Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest. The purpose of the exercise is to expedite movement of resources during a critical emergency and ultimately save lives.

BUDPS also listed some helpful items for the public to know and be aware of:

• Be aware of this exercise so you are not alarmed by the activity and could help mitigate any misinterpretation of the training exercise as an actual emergency.

• The exercise will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. in the Ferrell Center parking lot, and on the Parker Brothers Intramural Fields behind the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center on La Salle Avenue/US-77 BUS.

• No streets will be closed during the exercise, but you are encouraged to avoid the area due to the vehicle and personnel movement.

• A safety perimeter, including signage, will be in place in the area indicating training in progress.

• Emergency vehicles will not use sirens or flashing lights during the exercise and will obey all traffic laws.

• The exercise will include two helicopter transports, with one returning to the staging area to conduct a third transport with another Waco Fire team.

Just like on May 25, this joint training exercise will provide simulated training for multiple organizations to work collaboratively in an active threat incident. BUDPS says this training will further strengthen local emergency services’ coordination and response to an active threat should one occur on the Baylor campus or other locations in the greater Waco area.

Participants in Thursday’s exercise include BUDPS, the Waco Fire Department, American Medical Response, Air Evac, AirLift, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest, the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health Department, Baylor Athletics and the Division of Student Life.