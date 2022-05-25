WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Today the Baylor Department of Public Safety, in partnership with other local law enforcement agencies, held it’s annual active threat training.

Local law enforcement agencies have been planning for today’s annual active threat training session for months. It just happens to come the day after one of the deadliest school attacks in American history.

Mclennan County law enforcement is training year round to prepare for all types of situations, and they say they are doing everything they possibly can to prepare.

The training tests capabilities of the response holistically throughout the area.



“You can’t stop these type of events,” Mark Childers of Baylor DPS said. “It’s how you respond, which really defines you as a professional. Today exemplifies the collaborative training with our local partners on to sharpen those skills and to become become better.”

Childers says today they want to fail and find the things done wrong.



“Each agency has their own assets, training, equipment, and so we’re looking for gaps in today’s training,” Childers said.

He says the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde just extenuates the “why”.



“It’s unfortunate in this day and time that it has to be a necessity instead of a luxury,” Childers said. “But it’s critical, it’s foundational, and we’ve got to do it to protect the community.”

Guy Beveridge owns a business that trains people in active shooter situations. He says the best thing you can do is be prepared. The improvements can be multilevel, and there’s not necessarily a one size fits all solution.



“Do we just give them a PowerPoint presentation once a year and think that’s good, or do we give them something more, something they need in a crisis?” Beveridge said. “Because if the training doesn’t impact the sympathetic nervous system, the uptake of the training is not gonna be good,”

He says it starts with campus security, then what the teachers are taught, and student risk assessments.



“Coming together in a group recognizing a behavior in a student and saying you meet 5, 6, 7, 8 of these behaviors, and now we have to have an intervention.”