WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Baylor University Department of Public Safety (BUDPS), in conjunction with the Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) and nine other local and federal law enforcement partners, will conduct a joint active threat training exercise in and around Kokernot Hall this Wednesday.

The University sent out a press release Tuesday afternoon detailing some things to know:

Because of Kokernot’s location along the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road, the University wants the public to not be alarmed, and is trying to help deny any false understanding or misinterpretation of the training exercise as an actual emergency.

The exercise is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. and conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. A safety perimeter, including signage, will be in place in the area, indicating police training in progress. Please avoid this area.

Approximately 25 to 50 law enforcement and emergency vehicles will be on campus, but they will not use flashing lights or sirens. They will obey all speed limits and traffic signs.

Before this exercise begins, BUPD will close MP Daniel Esplanade – between 7th and 8th Streets.

During this exercise, there will be movement of vehicles and personnel on the roadways starting at the 8th Street Parking Garage, the Collins Hall parking lot and in/around Kokernot Hall.

In addition to law enforcement personnel in the area, mock victims will be transported by ambulance – without flashing lights and sirens and obeying all traffic laws – to a staging area away from campus.

This joint training exercise will provide simulated training for multiple organizations to work collaboratively in an active threat incident. This training will further strengthen local emergency services coordination and response to an active threat should one occur on the Baylor University campus or other locations in the greater Waco area.

Participants include Baylor University Department of Public Safety, Baylor University Police Department, Waco Police Department, Waco Fire Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Hewitt Police Department, McLennan Community College Police Department, Woodway Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.