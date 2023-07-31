WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you see a big presence of law enforcement and emergency responders on the Baylor University campus on Tuesday morning, there is no need to be alarmed.

The Baylor University Department of Public Safety (BUDPS) and its branches, including the Baylor University Police Department (BUPD), will be joined by 19 other local and federal law enforcement partners and emergency responders to conduct a joint active threat training exercise. Baylor DPS says this will be in and around the Baylor Law School and McLane Stadium.

The exercise is set to start at 6:30 a.m., and will conclude at approximately 1 p.m. It will be visible to the public, and will involve multiple law enforcement, fire and medical vehicles and around 150 personnel. A safety perimeter, including signage, will be in place in the area. Baylor DPS is asking people to avoid this area.

Baylor DPS says emergency vehicles will not be using flashing lights or sirens, and drivers will be obeying all speed limits and traffic signs. In addition to law enforcement and first responder personnel in the area, mock victims will be transported by ambulance, as well as across the river by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, to a staging area at McLane Stadium, where three medical helicopters will participate in the exercise with lift-offs and touchdowns.

Baylor DPS says this exercise will provide simulated training for multiple organizations to work collaboratively in an active threat incident. The training will further strengthen local emergency services coordination and response to an active threat if one occurs on the Baylor campus or other locations in the greater Waco area.

Participating agencies include the branches of the Baylor University Department of Public Safety, which includes the Baylor Police Department; Waco Police Department, Waco Fire Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, American Medical Response, Hewitt Police Department, Hewitt Fire Department, McLennan Community College Police Department, Lorena Police Department, Heart of Texas Fire Corps, Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Air Evac, Airlift, PHI Air Medical, Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest and Ascension Providence.