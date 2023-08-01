WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Tuesday was an exhilarating day on the Baylor University campus, as law enforcement and partners gathered to evaluate the university’s crisis response with real life scenarios.

Baylor’s Department of Public Safety hosted its second-ever active threat training exercise early this morning, with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies. One by one, roughly 28 law enforcement agencies and emergency management all responded to a real-life training exercise of an active shooter in the Baylor Law School Building.

Screams were heard inside from mock victims, creating a real life experience for law enforcement to swiftly respond to utilizing blue bolt safety weapons.

Baylor Department of Safety Assistant Vice President Mark Childers shares why this is an important training to hold.

“These exercises are to to identify weaknesses,” says Childers. “We have certain process and procedures in place for active shooter response. But at the end of the day, unless you’re tested in a safe, controlled environment, we can identify those weaknesses so we can improve upon those things.”

On the other side of the McLane Stadium, drills for an emergency lift transport took place. Three medical helicopters and a boat were involved.

This all contributes to the University’s overall goal to strengthen local emergency services, coordination and response to an active threat.

“We will have these exercises, and then we’ll come together and have a hot wash,” adds Childers. “We’ll evaluate the things that we did right, and we’ll evaluate the things we did wrong. And the things that we did wrong, we’re going to improve upon. So next year, we come together, we’ll improve upon them.”

Leaders at Baylor say having a plan in action makes all the difference when real life scenarios like this could occur.