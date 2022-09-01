WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas community is invited to join the Baylor Family to celebrate and remember the life of Judge “Joy” Reynolds.

Joy passed away on July 18 after 21 years of being a part of the Baylor family. The University says she will forever be remembered as “an enduring symbol of Baylor’s spirit and tradition.” Both family and community celebrations are planned, and the schedule of events is outlined below.

Thursday, September 1:

12:00 p.m. – Pat Neff Carillon Concert: Remembering Judge Joy

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Judge Joy Memorial Display opens at Bear Habitat

Friday, September 2:

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Judge Joy Memorial Display at Bear Habitat continues

Student interactive Memorial

Saturday, September 3:

10:00 a.m. – Private service for past caregivers

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Judge Joy Memorial Display at Bear Habitat and McLane Stadium

3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Honoring Judge Joy at football home opener vs. Albany at McLane Stadium and Touchdown Alley

The University says that in lieu of flowers, you are invited to give to the Bear Habitat in honor of Joy: Celebrating the Life of Baylor Bear Mascot Judge “Joy” Reynolds.