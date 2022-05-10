WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas community has some chances to meet Baylor Men’s Basketball Head Coach Scott Drew as he signs copies of his new book The Road to J.O.Y.: Leading with Faith, Playing with Purpose, Leaving a Legacy.

The book recounts how Drew’s vision for and leadership of the Baylor Bears resulted in what many deem the greatest turnaround in college sports history – ending with the Bears winning the 2021 NCAA National Championship by beating the top-ranked, undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase on site at each event.

The first event will take place Tuesday from noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Baylor University Bookstore, located at 1201 S 5th Street. The second event will take place this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at The Historic Barn at the Silos, located at 601 Webster Avenue.