WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – With health experts expecting another intense flu season, Baylor University Health Services will be hosting five mobile flu vaccination clinics for students, faculty and staff at locations throughout campus this October and November.

The university says that students, faculty and staff can schedule an appointment through the Health Portal on the Health Services website. Walk-in appointments also are available.

The mobile flu vaccination clinics will be held this Tuesday, from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. In conjunction with the Dr. Pepper Hour, flu shots will be given in the second floor in the Beckham Room of the Bill Daniel Student Center (SUB).

Other upcoming dates for mobile flu vaccination clinics are below:

Thursday, Oct. 26

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Truett Seminary, Piper Great Hall

Thursday, Nov. 2

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Atrium of the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation

Thursday, Nov. 9

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sid Richardson Building Lobby

Wednesday, Nov. 15

2 to 4 p.m., McLane Student Life Center Lounge

Baylor says there is no out-of-pocket charge for the flu vaccination. However, if students, faculty and staff have health insurance, it is recommended for them to bring their insurance cards or send their insurance information to health_services@baylor.edu.