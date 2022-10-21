WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Preparations are underway for the Baylor Homecoming Parade taking place on Saturday morning!

This year, the parade stepoff is at 7 a.m. due to an early game against the Kansas Jayhawks – which kicks of at 11a.m. at McLane Stadium. The parade lineup is at 17th Street and Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.

This year’s parade will feature more than 120 entries – including 15 elaborately-designed floats, 14 balloons, marching bands and musical acts – as well as Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone and First Gent Brad Livingstone.