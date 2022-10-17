WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Homecoming Week has arrived, and there are several festivities lined up!

The university says Homecoming will include a mix of celebrations and campus events culminating in the football game against the Kansas Jayhawks this Saturday. This tradition reunites Baylor Bears across the decades, with meaningful experiences for the Baylor Family.

Everything gets underway on Monday night with a worship service on Fountain Mall, followed by Dinner with the Livingstones on Tuesday night. President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone says she and her husband are looking forward to sharing a meal with students from 6 p.m. tuntil 8 p.m.

Waco’s favorite food trucks will be lined up along 3rd and 4th Streets, and students can select from their choice of specialties to receive a free meal to enjoy. Eat, engage in quality time with friends and visit with us as we celebrate the start of Homecoming together.

For more information on what Baylor has in store for Homecoming, you can visit the university’s website.