WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As all of the Baylor Bears return to campus, the university will be hosting a prayer gathering to lift up the Maui, Hawaii communities.
The event will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Baylor’s Elliston Chapel. Attendees will be praying for the Maui people, families and communities. Opportunities to support relief efforts will also be provided.
In addition, the following organizations already have teams working and preparing supplies for the Maui region:
- Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
- Donated funds will help provideo immediate relief to those affected
- 3 star rating (Charity Navigator)
- Hawai’i Community Foundation – Maui Strong Fund
- Working to support evolving needs, including shelter, food, and financial assistance
- 4 Star rating (Charity Navigator)
- Maui United Way
- Providing immediate support for local nonprofits offering disaster relief
- 4 Star rating (Charity Navigator)
- Maui Food Bank
- Providing meals for those who have been affected
- 4 Star rating (Charity Navigator)
- World Central Kitchen
- Providing meals to evacuees and emergency workers
- 4 Star rating (Charity Navigator)
- Convoy of Hope
- Relief supplies are in route to the region
- 4 star rating (Charity Navigator)
- Matthew 25: Ministries
- Shipping supplies, including personal care kits, baby supplies, paper products, cleaning supplies, and first aid and safety kits.
- 4 star rating (Charity Navigator)
- Americares
- Emergency team deploying and emergency shipments of supplies being sent
- 4 star rating (Charity Navigator)
- American Red Cross
- 4 star rating (Charity Navigator)
- All Hands and Hearts Smart Response
- Response will include debris removal, distribution of essential supplies and support for those who have been displaced.
- 4 star rating (Charity Navigator)
- Catholic Charities USA
- Episcopal Relief & Development
- 4 star rating (Charity Navigator)
The university says this comes after a combination of catastrophic drought conditions and strong winds from Hurricane Dora sparked fires on three sides of Maui on August 8. The island’s regions of Kula, Kihei, and Lahaina were impacted by the fires, and Lahaina was affected the worst.
The fires in Lahaina were truly disastrous and deadly, destroying not only wildlife but also the entire town. There are over 93 confirmed deaths, with more predicted. This fire is already the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.