WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As all of the Baylor Bears return to campus, the university will be hosting a prayer gathering to lift up the Maui, Hawaii communities.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Baylor’s Elliston Chapel. Attendees will be praying for the Maui people, families and communities. Opportunities to support relief efforts will also be provided.

In addition, the following organizations already have teams working and preparing supplies for the Maui region:

The university says this comes after a combination of catastrophic drought conditions and strong winds from Hurricane Dora sparked fires on three sides of Maui on August 8. The island’s regions of Kula, Kihei, and Lahaina were impacted by the fires, and Lahaina was affected the worst.

The fires in Lahaina were truly disastrous and deadly, destroying not only wildlife but also the entire town. There are over 93 confirmed deaths, with more predicted. This fire is already the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.