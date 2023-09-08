Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Baylor University has officially launched the Central Texas Cyber Range, a multi-million-dollar center to provide comprehensive research in cybersecurity and cyber resilience and training for the cybersecurity workforce to address critical needs at the local, national and international levels. The CTCR, in partnership with McLennan Community College in Waco will specialize in applied research and education.

Representatives from Baylor University and MCC, along with Congressman Pete Sessions, celebrated the launch of the CTCR at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

“We believe that Central Texas can be a leader in developing a qualified workforce to address this pressing need for cybersecurity research and training in our state and in our nation, and the Central Texas Cyber Range is an important step forward in this pursuit,” Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., said. “I am deeply grateful for MCC`s partnership and support with Baylor in creating the Central Texas Cyber Range, and to Congressman Pete Sessions, who has been a wonderful advocate and supporter of this project.”

The Cyber Range secured $2.5 million in funding from Department of Education grant awards through two congressional appropriations championed by Congressman Sessions, more than $1 million in funding from Baylor`s Office of the Vice Provost for Research, as well as some funding from private donors.

“Our faculty and students are excited about the partnership with Baylor University as we work together to nurture future leaders in Central Texas who will make a difference in combatting cybersecurity threats and in developing new research and techniques to respond to these threats,” said MCC President Johnette McKown. “Part of the benefit is developing a seamless transfer for our graduates to Baylor which enriches their lives and also our community.”

Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field whose impact ranges from critical national security infrastructure to the personal accounts of anyone who conducts business online. With that growth comes dramatic opportunity and need for qualified practitioners. A spring Forbes article estimated more than 700,000 open cybersecurity jobs in the U.S., with approximately 82,000 of those located in Texas.

The CTCR aims to address those needs through training and education aimed at every age level, from young people in local schools earning various certifications to professionals looking to enhance their skills or job prospects. A proposed joint degree program between Baylor and MCC would provide students with the option to begin their education at MCC and complete it at Baylor, or spend the entirety of their collegiate education at Baylor, depending on their individual needs.