WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Mens Basketball said Farewell to the Ferrell Center tonight with a big win against Mississippi Valley State. Final Score 107-48.

This week, FOX 44 caught up with Ferrell Center veterans like the Voice of the Bears, John Morris, and Baylor’s Director of Sports Journalism, Jerry Hill, to hear what they will remember most about the old arena.

“I just think its the memories in the building. You know all the winning, all the success,” says Morris. Hill also remembers the history of winning, “I just think of all the confetti that’s been dropped in that Ferrell Center.”

The arena is home to both Baylor basketball teams. It saw the women win 12 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships and multiple national titles. The men winning back to back Big 12 Championships in 2021 and 2022 and claiming the National Title in 2021.

Looking ahead, Baylor basketball will find their new home at the Foster Pavilion located off of I-35 with updated features and new developmental centers to enhance the programs and create a home-court advantage, “Four schools have won national championships in both mens and womens. The fact that Baylor is one of those they deserve a place like this and I think it will be exciting for fans too.” says Hill.