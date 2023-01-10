WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor’s Planetary Research Group (PRG) can further its studies of volcanoes on the Moon thanks to a $260,000 grant from NASA.

The university says that Silicic volcanoes on the Moon, specifically the mysterious Gruithuisen Domes, are a lunar geologic mystery still perplexing scientists more than half a century after they were discovered. Based on early telescopic and spacecraft observations, these extinct volcanoes have been suspected to be silicic in composition – in some ways similar to terrestrial stratovolcanoes like Mount St. Helens in Washington state.

This has created interesting questions for Baylor University’s Peter B. James, Ph.D., assistant professor of planetary geophysics and founder of Baylor’s Planetary Research Group. The group specializes in the use of spacecraft-derived gravity fields to study the crusts and mantles of planets and moons in the solar system.

With funding from a $260,000 grant provided by NASA’s Lunar Data Analysis Program (LDAP), James and the student researchers in the PRG are studying the bulk density of the Moon’s silicic volcanoes – which are comprised of a type of rock “that is a little bit weird.”

The university says this grant also supports Baylor graduate and undergraduate students and allows them to dedicate more time and opportunity to contribute to the research by allowing them to do science full-time.

This current Baylor research led by James strategically positions Baylor to be involved with future lunar science research. A subaward from the LDAP grant will allow the PRG to collaborate with Dr. Daniel Moriarty at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, who is in expert in spacecraft remote sensing.

The university says the results of this project will enhance the value of data returned by the Lunar-VISE robotic lander, which will visit the Gruithuisen domes in 2026. Dr. James has also contributed to the Artemis Science Definition team to delineate priorities for future astronaut missions, and the LDAP research project may further influence future NASA’s decisions about human space exploration.