WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The president of Baylor University is informing the public about campus security.

Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said in her weekly President’s Letter that this comes in light of some recent crimes which happened off campus. She is reassuring the public that Baylor takes the safety and security of students, faculty, staff and visitors very seriously.

Dr. Livingstone says the Baylor Police Department (BUPD) actively protects, serves and patrols campus and the surrounding area 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The university’s Department of Public Safety has developed a strong working partnership with law enforcement agencies – from Waco PD to the FBI – to ensure the community is protected.

Additional security measures include:

Nearly 1,800 cameras monitoring building entrances, parking garages and other public areas

LED lights in all campus parking garages which enhance security camera clarity at night

Multiple ways for students to contact BUPD immediately at 254-710-2222, 9-1-1 or through 81 emergency call boxes, and 123 emergency telephones across campus which can initiate emergency response to that location

Direct mobile safety connection with BUPD through the BU Campus Guardian smartphone app

The Baylor Alert emergency notification system to alert campus of an emergency or threat

Students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to be aware and cautious of their surroundings while on or off campus.