WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A $2.5 million grant from the John Templeton Foundation will assist a team of Baylor University researchers in psychology, religion and bioethics.

The grant will help the team explore the problems of human flourishing by training theologians to incorporate the methods and insights of the psychological sciences into their work.

The university says this project is called Illuminating Theological Inquiry and Christian Ethics Through Training in Psychological Science, and is co-led by Baylor faculty Devan Stahl, Ph.D., assistant professor of religion and a theological bioethicist who is principal investigator, and Sarah Schnitker, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology. Both faculty members also serve as part of the Baylor Ethics Initiative, a community of scholars and practitioners dedicated to critical and creative research about how Christian beliefs and practices relate to the broader cultural, social, economic and political systems inhabited by local, national and global citizens.

Over a three-year period, the researchers’ project will equip theologians with the tools and skills necessary to respond to the deep challenges and opportunities presented to people today by incorporating the tools of modern science and provide them the resources to engage in research with psychological scientists as equal partners and productive team members.

By providing training, mentoring and small subgrants to researchers, Schnitker and Stahl hope the project leads to creating a model of interdisciplinary collaboration that can be replicated across institutions.

The grant will provide in-depth training over three phases which will become robust and hands-on:

Education in and engagement with psychological literature

Lab training with mentors

Interdisciplinary collaboration with psychological scientists

The researchers are seeking a group of junior and midcareer theology faculty, who are interested in the program. Application materials are available on the Baylor Ethics Initiative website. The deadline to apply is February 1, 2023.

For more information, you can visit Baylor’s website here.