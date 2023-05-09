WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Results from the Waco COVID Survey have provided needed insights into how the dynamics of COVID-19 transmission, health behaviors and COVID-19-related attitudes changed across the first two years of the pandemic in McLennan County, according to Baylor University.

At the start of 2020, COVID-19 started to spread across the world. Michael P. Muehlenbein, PhD MsPH, professor, chair and graduate program director in the Department of Anthropology at Baylor University, was positioned to respond to the pandemic. As a biological anthropologist, Muehlenbein’s research focuses on global health – including emerging infectious diseases and travel medicine.

The university says that Muehlenbein and his extended research team – including graduate and undergraduate students and other faculty at Baylor – started collaborating with local health officials in April 2020 to develop a research study in order to understand the spread of the virus across the Waco community. This was funded locally by The Bernard and Audre Rappaport Foundation and the Cooper Foundation of Waco. Muehlenbein partnered with Waco Family Medicine and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to conduct the Waco COVID Survey.

According to the university, the survey team recruited 495 participants based on their risk factors to exposure to the virus. These participants came from a variety of high-risk backgrounds – including health care workers and first responders and essential service employees – as well as individuals from families which practiced intensive isolation because of the social distancing recommendations. From July 2020 to late September 2021, participants were asked to provide blood samples for the serological portion of the study and respond to a series of questions on their experiences dealing with the pandemic.

From assessing the relationships among risk factors and asymptomatic transmission to understanding the social and psychological factors involved in a long-term pandemic response, the Waco COVID Survey expanded from a serological study to become a comprehensive study on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university says that the findings from the project have contributed to the understanding of how individual differences in risk perception and political affiliation shape responses to COVID-19 disease risk, how germ aversion and stress decreased over time and the efficacy of both personal protective equipment and vaccinations. Some examples Baylor listed include:

Although individuals who lean Republican tend to express less concern about the pandemic and were less likely to wear masks in public, the research revealed that they were not less likely than those who lean Democrat to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. While these findings may be unique to the sample—or the local community—they nonetheless indicate that health behaviors do not always align perfectly with reported perception of health risk.

COVID-19 fatigue grew as the pandemic continued. Attitudes on germ aversion and stress all decreased across the study even though the virus continued to spread throughout the community.

Individuals who reported wearing masks more often in public were less likely to receive a positive COVID-19 test than those who masked less often.

The majority of survey participants who received a positive COVID-19 test during the study (75%) were unvaccinated at the time of infection. While there was only a single case of hospitalization due to COVID-19 in the sample, none occurred among those who were vaccinated.

The university says this project also provided opportunities for community involvement, and for training future healthcare workers and researchers. The student volunteers involved in the project were crucial to its success. The skills students acquired through their involvement in the survey will serve them well on their way to becoming leaders in the local community and beyond.

Muehlenbein and the community coalition he brought together were able to gather important data from a once-in-a-century event which lays the groundwork for future community-focused projects.

Baylor says enough data was gathered to produce several published research papers:

Additional papers are under review for future publication – including political affiliation as a health risk factor during the COVID-19 pandemic, relationships between menstrual cycle phase and immune responses and the impact of the pandemic on those with autoimmune diseases.