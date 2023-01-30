WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The National Weather Service has placed Central and North Texas under a Winter Storm Warning – with the potential for icy conditions in the area beginning overnight.

Baylor University will be holding classes through remote instruction and staff will telework this Tuesday and this Wednesday morning. Wednesday classes beginning at 12:20 p.m. will be held in person.

The university says that the main impact to the Waco/Central Texas area is expected to be ice-related, which will make road conditions hazardous. Students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Staff who are unable to telework should contact their direct supervisors.

Dallas Nursing School:

For Dallas nursing campus, please watch your email for instructions from Dean Plank.

Monday Night Activities:

Activities scheduled for Monday night are still being held. However, the University continues to monitor weather conditions and will update the campus community accordingly.

Dining and Food:

Penland and East Village residential dining halls will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner service. The SUB food court will be open during its regular hours.

Libraries:

Baylor Libraries Moody and Jones will remain open. Special libraries will be closed.

McLane Student Life Center / Baylor Health Center:

The McLane SLC will be closed on Tuesday and reopen at noon on Wednesday. The Baylor Health Center also will be closed on Tuesday and reopen at noon on Wednesday. Health Center appointments scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday morning should be rescheduled.

Telehealth/Counseling:

If students are in need of healthcare or counseling during this time, 24/7 access is available for on-demand urgent care and counseling services through Baylor Telehealth by AcademicLiveCare.

Bus Service:

On Tuesday, regular BUS Routes (Green, Gold, Blue, Red, Silver) will not be in operation. The After Hours Connection Route will start at 11 a.m., serving both Baylor Cityside and University Parks Apartments. Stop timing could be disrupted by weather.

On Wednesday, regular BUS Routes (Green, Gold, Blue, Red, Silver) will begin operation at 11 a.m.

For updated information, you can monitor the BUS website, Parking services on Instagram and the Baylor University Department of Public Safety Facebook page.

Parking Garages:

Parking garages are open, but due to icy conditions, Baylor Parking & Transportation Services may close the top levels of the garages.