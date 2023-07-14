WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University researchers in the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work have earned a federal grant to bolster mental health services to school children by preparing licensed mental health providers for work in schools.

The university says this project, Partnering for Heart of Texas (H.O.T.) Mental Health, was awarded more than $2.5 million in Department of Education funding over a five-year period. It provides for internship positions, training and certificate program development, Spanish-language training and more.

Baylor senior lecturer of social work Carrie Arroyo serves as the project’s principal investigator, and is joined on the grant by co-principal investigator and project director Mary Zane Nelson, and project evaluator and associate professor of church and community ministries Stephanie Boddie, Ph.D.

The grant will build on Baylor’s partnerships with the Waco Independent School District (Waco ISD) and Transformation Waco – the nonprofit, in-district charter partnership managing and operating five Waco ISD schools. Baylor says its social work students have worked in area schools for many years, and will continue to serve in Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, Indian Spring Middle School and Alta Vista Elementary School through this grant.

Unique to the grant, which specifically funds students pursuing their Master of Social Work degree, is a distinct focus to create opportunities for students from the Greater Waco area to train and eventually serve in schools in their home community.

Baylor says that many schools and districts experience a gap between the needs of their student body and the services they are capable of providing. From a shortage of trained professionals to lack of funds, numerous obstacles stretch districts as they seek to provide the best services for their children.

Partnering for Heart of Texas (H.O.T.) Mental Health is one of numerous projects across the nation funded through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to bridge gaps in training, funding and talent pool development. Over a five-year period, the grant will fund an escalating number of in-school positions, starting with six students the first year and growing to ten by the third year of the grant.

The project begins this fall and will continue through 2027, with $2,529,544 of funding dispersed over the five-year period. Yearly evaluations will be performed to ensure effectiveness and enhancement throughout the life of the program.