WACO, Texas – (FOX 44) In honor of International Women’s Day we wanted to feature, local Baylor student, Isla Ritchie, who recently started her own business.

The inspiring entrepreneur launched Go Bags in February after years of emergency room trips.

At 11 years old Isla was diagnosed with drug resistant epilepsy. Epilepsy limited her in school and activities like dance for years.

Although, thanks to a medical device called VNS Therapy, Isla is approaching 4 years seizure free this May.

During her long season of hospital visits Isla’s mom Lisa kept a small bag of essential items, just in case of an emergency.

The handheld bag consisted of things like deodorant, toothbrushes and a phone charger. These items got the mother daughter duo through ER visits that ranged from 4 to 17 hours.

Later on, this sparked a business idea.

“She asked me, Hey, do you want to make a business? And she knew, of course I would say yes. I just love that is actually calling one of my majors and a major in Baylor’s entrepreneurship.”

Isla believes starting the business with her mom is the best decision she could make. She is looking forward to years of helping others.

She hopes her “Go Bags” will allow people to face long hospital stays, just as they helped her.

The 19-year-old college student and business owner wants to inspire others because making a difference is the heart behind her entrepreneurial spirit.

“Don’t ignore your passion because that passion can ignite it. Ignite a trail fire. You’re just going to you should follow it, because that’s what I did. And it’s led me to an amazing path.”