Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Baylor Bears will take on the TCU Horned Frogs for the 119th time this Saturday, but it will be the first time the game will have its own title and trophy.

The Bluebonnet Battle is the brain child of the student body leadership of both schools. It is meant to pay homage to the longest standing rivalry in Texas.

Baylor alum Bryant Stanton of Stanton Studios in Waco created the trophy, which is a circular battle shield. It features the logos of both schools, an outline of Texas with bluebonnets, and 1899, which is the first year the schools played each other on the football field.

The shield will rest in a mesquite base at the campus of the school that wins the Bluebonnet Battle. It will be displayed at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday as the game is played.

The rivalry was formalized through the passage of a resolution by the student government

legislatures of both universities. The first game took place in October of 1899, when both schools were located in Waco and were cross-town rivals.