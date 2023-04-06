WASHINGTON D.C. / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University has been awarded a federal grant to train school counselors, social workers, psychologists and other mental health professionals.

According to the Office of Senator John Cornyn, the grant totals $450,332, and will assist in training anyone qualified to provide school-based mental health services. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program, which was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law on June 25, 2022.

This targeted legislation addressesconcerns which have led to recent mass shootings – including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and hire additional mental health professionals in Texas schools.”