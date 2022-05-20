Waco (FOX 44) — The Baylor University Board of Regents approved major changes to the campus in a four-phase framework. The changes were recommended by the Commission on Historic Campus Representations two years ago.

The first steps include renaming the Burleson Quadrangle to “The Quadrangle” and relocating the statue of Rufus Burleson. It will be moved to an area between Burleson Hall and the Draper Academic Building.

Burleson was a slaveholder and enlisted in the Confederate Army as a chaplain. As president of Baylor, Burleson encouraged faculty and male students to fight against what he called, “abolition despotism.”

Other parts of Phase 1 include reworking the area around the Judge Baylor Statue to include historical signage. They will also develop a monument for the unknown enslaved on Founders Mall.

Work has already started on statues recognizing Baylor’s first Black graduates – the late Rev. Robert Gilbert and Mrs. Barbara Walker, who both graduated in 1967.

The sculpting of the statues is currently underway by accomplished artist Benjamin Victor, with an anticipated installation of Spring 2023 outside of the historic Tidwell Bible Building.