WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University has extended the contract of President Linda Livingstone through 2032. The contract was approved by Regents & announced today.

This decision comes from a recognition of her exemplary work at the University and national leadership that has elevated Baylor as a preeminent Christian research university, with strengths across the board in academics, research, and athletics.

The approved contract for President Livingstone includes an eight-year base term with the option of two additional one-year extensions. As a private institution, Baylor does not disclose specific contract terms.

