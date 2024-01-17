WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The icy weather on Monday forced the cancellation of several local events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

However, Baylor University held its MLK Luncheon in the Hurd Welcome Center on Wednesday afternoon. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and members of the City Council were invited to attend the celebration hosted by Baylor’s Department of Multicultural Affairs.

Multicultural Affairs Director Dr. Geoffrey Griggs says events like this luncheon help to remind everyone about Dr. King’s legacy and message.

“We need to come together to celebrate these major conference concerts, whether it’s Dr. King, whether it’s Hispanic, whether it’s Asian,” says Dr. Griggs. “Let’s all come together and celebrate the wonderful things that have been done, that it continued to be done and that will be done to continue.”

The keynote speaker at Wednesday’s event was Dr. Pearl Beverly, the first director of Baylor’s Department of Multicultural Affairs. She is now Director of Advancement and Special Advisor to Multicultural Affairs.