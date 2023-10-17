WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Those affected by the Israeli-Hamas attacks are in the thoughts and prayers of all the Baylor Bears.

University President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said in a statement that Baylor is blessed to be comprised of students, faculty and staff from a diversity of religious backgrounds. She says no words or deeds can erase the pain and sorrow felt from the terror attacks in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Livingstone says the university’s response is grounded in its commitment to love its neighbors and to educate men and women for worldwide leadership and service. She feels that since Baylor is a Christian research institution, there is a responsibility to teach.

Baylor students, faculty and staff are holding an event to discuss the political, historical, and religious context of the war. This will take place in the Barfield Drawing Room at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition, there will be a Prayers for Peace gathering held in Elliston Chapel at 4 p.m. Thursday, where prayers will be sent to those impacted by the conflict. This event will be led by University Chaplain and Dean of Spiritual Life Dr. Burt Burleson.

Dr. Livingstone says if anyone needs additional support in helping to personally manage these terrible events, they can contact the Counseling Center or the University Chaplain.

The president’s statement ended with the following:

We Stand Together with Israel Against Hamas

“We are horrified and sickened by the brutality and inhumanity of Hamas. Murdering innocent civilians including babies and children, raping women and taking the elderly as hostages are not the actions of political disagreement but the actions of hate and terrorism. The basis of all universities is a pursuit of truth and it is times like these that require moral clarity. Like the fight against ISIS, the fight against Hamas is a fight against evil. We, the presidents of universities across the United States of America and the world, stand with Israel, with the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas’s cruel rule in Gaza and with all people of moral conscience. We know these are indescribably challenging days for the Baylor Family, and in this moment, we weep with those who weep and look forward to a day when the Lord will make peace our governor and when violence will no longer be heard in our world, ever heeding Christ’s words: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.'” (Matthew 5:9)