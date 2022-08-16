WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As Baylor University prepares for its new school year, the community of students, faculty and staff will notice some changes to streets and parking lots around campus due to ongoing construction and during Move-in. There has also been some major progress on Interstate 35 construction.

Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman says the community has exhibited tremendous patience and resilience during a long season of construction and disruption, and that it will be important for everyone to remain alert while driving, walking and biking in construction zones. She says to continue to plan ahead and always “Know Before You Go.”

Collins Hall Parking Lot:

According to Fogleman, construction crews started a year-long renovation of Collins Residence Hall last May. Since this area is an an active construction zone, the parking lot behind Collins Hall is closed for safety reasons.

Fogleman says the 80 parking spaces from the Collins Lot have been shifted to the first floor of 8th Street Garage, and remain available for faculty and staff. This shift in parking will add some additional walking time, estimated less than ten minutes, to nearby buildings. The reserved parking area behind Harris House will remain open during construction.

Move-in Parking Lot Closures, Traffic Routes:

Fogleman says that in preparation for Move-In 2022 on Wednesday and Thursday, Baylor University will close some campus parking lots and interior streets beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and will change traffic patterns during Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

All affected lots and streets are listed below. All cars which have not been moved by 8 p.m. will be towed to the Ferrell Center parking lot.

Parking Lot Closures for Tuesday, Aug. 16 – Wednesday, Aug. 17

The parking lots/slots listed below will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, through 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17:

· Kokernot Hall (from the drive behind Brooks Flats through to Dutton Avenue)

· Speight Avenue between 7th and 8th streets (both sides)

· Baylor Avenue from 7th to 8th streets (both sides)

· M.P. Daniel between 5th and 7th streets

· All street parking on 3rd, 4th and 7th streets

· Front Drive of North Russell Hall

· Martin Hall Parking

Parking Lot Closures for Wednesday, Aug. 17 And Thursday, Aug. 18

The parking lots/slots listed below will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, through 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18:

· Kokernot Hall (from the drive behind Brooks Flats through to Dutton Avenue)

· Baylor Avenue from 7th to 8th streets (both sides)

· Wiethorn Visitors Center Parking Lot

· All street parking on 3rd, 4th and 7th streets

· Front Drive of North Russell Hall

· Front Drive of South Russell Hall

· Penland Hall Parking

· Martin Hall Parking and the entire Bookstore parking area (1st floor of 5th Street Garage)

Move-in Traffic Pattern Changes:

Baylor will redirect traffic patterns from 7:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Aug. 17, to help facilitate the Move-in process. Faculty and staff should plan an alternate route to their destination on both days during the morning hours.

· All traffic on 5th, 4th and 3rd streets will flow from Speight Avenue toward Interstate 35.

· Head-in parking on MP Daniel (next to SUB) is not available on Wednesday morning.

More information about Move-In can be found at www.baylor.edu/move2bu.

I-35 Construction Update:

Fogleman says that faculty, staff and students returning to campus for the fall will notice some major progress on I-35, as TxDOT has opened all northbound and southbound mainlanes throughout the six-mile construction zone through Waco and Bellmead – including by the Baylor campus. Additional work is still needed to complete the project such as side streets, various sidewalks and ADA pedestrian signals, aesthetic features and frontage roads.

Fogleman says construction continues to realign 4th and 5th Streets to traditional T-intersections at the I-35 frontage roads from downtown Waco under the interstate to the Baylor campus. TxDOT expects to have 5th Street under I-35 and 4th Street to Dutton Avenue by the new Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center open by the first day of classes on August 22.

With 5th Street closed under I-35, traffic is directed to the southbound I-35 frontage road – where drivers can use newly constructed 12th Street to cross under I-35 and access 5th Street from the northbound frontage road. Only the eastbound lane on 12th Street will be open to traffic, and stop signs are placed at this intersection.

One night during Move-in, crews plan to finish paving work on one half of the I-35 northbound frontage road at University Parks Drive. This work is expected to be completed during the overnight hours, and will not impact Move-in traffic.

Fogleman says that University Parks Drive will continue to be under construction throughout the fall semester. TxDOT’s work on University Parks Drive will begin when the City of Waco completes its infrastructure work on South University Parks Drive toward downtown.