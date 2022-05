WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University unveiled their new ancestral legacy mural today.

The mural joins the growing list of inspirational murals throughout the City of Waco.

It is a celebration of the diversity and ancestral legacy around campus, with the emphasis on celebrating and supporting students of all backgrounds.

The mural was painted by Baylor Alumnus Cade Kegerreis and local artist Will Suarez.