WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor College of Medicine staff members are continuing their efforts to advance their COVID-19 vaccine technology to reach unvaccinated peoples in India and other underserved countries of the world.

The university says that vaccinology pioneers Peter J. Hotez, M.D., Ph.D., and Maria Elena Bottazzi, Ph.D., are doing this. Hotez is a founding dean of BCM’s National School of Tropical Medicine, and Bottazzi is the senior associate dean.

The two will be giving a lecture called “Behind the Scenes for the Development of a COVID-19 Vaccine Suitable for Global Access” this Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The lecture will take place in Room B-110 of the Baylor Sciences Building, located at 101 Bagby Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.

The university says that both professors hold faculty appointments at Baylor University – with Hotez serving as University Professor of Biology and Bottazzi as Distinguished Professor of Biology. The two led a team of scientists at their Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development at BCM – which in 2020 embarked toward the development of recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine technology.

The team used an open-science approach to develop a formula for the vaccine – known as Corbevax in India – which can be licensed by vaccine producers in low- or middle-income nations at a fraction of the cost of vaccines widely available in other parts of the world.

The Corbevax vaccine was approved for use in India in December 2021 – and since then, the Indian government says more than 70 million doses have been given to children there. The vaccine has been authorized for use as a booster to people 18 or older, according to Hotez.

For their efforts to develop the new vaccine, Hotez and Bottazzi were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Houston.

In their Baylor lecture, Hotez and Bottazzi will share their experiences developing Corbevax.