WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Applications are now open for the Waco Police Department’s Junior Police Academy!

This is a two-week course which allows high school students to learn about how the department works, and they can also gain excellent life skills. The Academy will take place from Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 15, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The event will conclude with a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m.

(Courtesy: Waco Police Department)

The department says that students who are accepted into the Academy need to attend an orientation meeting on June 1 at 6:30 pm at the Waco Police Department, located at 3115 Pine Avenue. Both students and parents/guardians need to attend this orientation to be eligible for the Academy.

Eligible students need to be attending high school grades 9th through 12th. They must not have any criminal offenses higher than a Class C misdemeanor. Any applicants with any misdemeanor higher than a Class C, felony offense and/or on probation or parole are not eligible. The department says all applicants will be subject to a criminal background check prior to acceptance.

Applications are due by Monday, May 12, at 5:00 p.m. For more information, and to fill out an application, you can go here.