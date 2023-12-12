WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District is celebrating the construction of its new school!

This comes as a result of voters passing the $355 million in bonds on November 2, 2021 to replace Waco High School, Tennyson Middle School, Kendrick Elementary School and G.W. Carver Middle School – which opened August 14. The passage of the bond also allows for extensive renovations to South Waco Elementary School.

The public is invited to a special Beam Signing Event from noon until 6 p.m. Tuesday. This will be a come-and-go event, and will take place at the Waco High School Construction Site, located at 2020 North 42nd Street. School board members will be in attendance, as well as former and current Waco High School staff, students, school district leaders and community leaders.

The district says the new Waco High School is 370,000 square feet, and will accommodate 2,132 students when it opens in fall 2025. The cost of construction of the new school is $157.1 million.