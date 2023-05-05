WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – There will be a lot of music and fun throughout this weekend, but one of the biggest shows in the Waco area is this Saturday!

The Bears and Bugs Festival will be taking place at McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley. The five-band lineup kicks off at 2 p.m. with Waco favorites CaCean Ballou and The Dirty Crawfish – with headlining Giovannie and The Hired Guns taking the stage at 9:30 p.m.

In addition, there will be plenty of crawfish, crafts and a kids zone to keep the whole family entertained!

If you would like to buy tickets to the event, you can go here.