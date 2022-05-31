WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – With summer heat putting additional strain on the most vulnerable Texans, TXU Energy is teaming up with Caritas of Waco to provide relief.

Volunteers will distribute hundreds of box fans on Tuesday, along with fresh fruits and vegetables.

The fan donation comes as part of TXU Energy’s signature Beat the Heat program, which partners with community service organizations across the state to help Texans stay cool in the summer and to promote heat safety awareness and energy conservation. This started more than 20 years ago, and has reached thousands of Texans and encouraged them to keep cool and stay safe.

This year, TXU Energy is donating $10,000 to provide more than 400 fans for Waco-area households in need.

You can stop by 300 South 15th Street in Waco at 10:00 a.m.