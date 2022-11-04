BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival is back in 2022!

The event will take place Saturday at Lion’s Park, located at 3900 Parrish Street. Attendees can look forward to live music, food trucks, vendors, carnival rides and more. The event is also free to attend!

A tentative schedule of events is below:

Noon – Gates open to the public, rides and vendors open, Beer tent is open

2 p.m. – Burger Contest starts

4 p.m. – Live music starts – featuring Los Roachez, the Melinda Adams Band, and the Illustrious Vibes Band

Attendees staying for the live music can bring a lawn chair and a cooler! No glass bottles are allowed. In addition, no alcohol will be allowed anywhere near La Vega school grounds.

Officers will be onsite for the duration of this event, and there will be additional lighting provided to keep the event well lit.

Some of the roads around the Civic Center will be closed. Parking is available in the La Vega High School Parking lots, or on side streets. The public is urged to not block any driveways or entrances.

For more information, you can visit. www.BellmeadBurgersandBrews.com.