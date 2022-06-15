McLennan County (FOX 44) — Firefighters have lifted an evacuation order in Bellmead that was connected to a brushfire just east of HWY 84.

On Facebook, the department said that homes on Kane and Maxwell near Harrison were being evacuated, but that order was lifted around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Bellmead called Waco FD for support of a brushfire in the 3700 block of Katy Lane. That is near the Waco Railyard.

Texas A&M Forest Service is also on the scene with dozers.

