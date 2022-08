BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Bellmead has lifted all water restrictions, terminating them immediately.

City officials are crediting the efforts of the residents and businesses in compliance with the prior order in a statement:

We appreciate the citizens working with us to conserve our water resources. The tremendous effort put forth by our community and city crew has allowed us to move out of a water restrictive stage.

The Brame Park splash pad will remain closed.