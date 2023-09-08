Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – An 18-year-old Bellmead man remained in the McLennan County Jail on five felony child porn charges Friday following a police investigation.

Bellmead Police Chief Shawn Myatt said that officers were provided information Thursday that Matthew Gassaway was possibly in possession of “visual material depicting a child and would be classified as child pornography.” An arrest affidavit stated that officers were provided with printed images of a verified juvenile female that were explicit in nature.

Chief Myatt said a search warrant was obtained for his residence within a short period of time. The chief said that during the execution of the warrant Gassaway was not on the scene. He was located a short time later with the arrest affidavit stating he consented to a search of his phone and during a search of the phone, additional explicit and exposing images were found. Chief Myatt said Gassaway gave a statement regarding the images and stated he knew it was illegal to possess them.

He was then taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail charged with five counts of possession of child pornography with his bond set at $15,000.

Chief Myatt said the investigation was ongoing and that officers are looking into the possibility of additional charges.