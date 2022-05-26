BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bellmead Police Department is raising awareness of a new scam.

The department posted on social media Thursday morning that people have been representing themselves as Atmos Energy employees in order to gain entry into residents’ backyards. The department says it has contacted Atmos Energy and verified that they are not doing any work in Bellmead.

The department says that if someone comes to your door claiming to be with a certain company, to verify that this employee is wearing a badge with their name on it, with a picture and a company logo. You can also call Atmos Energy at 888-286-6700 to verify the employee’s identity.

For more information on utility scams, you can go here. You can also call the department at 254-799-0251.