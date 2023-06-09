Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Bellmead has set Saturday as a time for a community wide cleanup and will be providing facilities to help citizens in getting it done.

Dumpsters and special trucks will be set up at the Bellmead Civic Center parking lot at 3900 Parrish Street to accept items to be discarded. Service will be provided until all the dumpsters are full. There will be one set aside for tires, but they ask that tires not be brought still on the rims. Up to ten tires per household will be accepted.

Residents will even be able to bring some appliances, including washers and dryers, but not refrigerators.

Other items that will not be taken will include brush or any form of hazardous waste.

The cleanup is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Participants must bring a Bellmead utility bill as proof of residence.