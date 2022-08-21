WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — A local music artist who recently lost his life was remembered Sunday with friends, family, and fans.



Hundreds of Classie Ballou fans went to the Backyard to celebrate his life and pay tribute to his time as a musician in Waco.

Nearly ten artists performed today in honor of Classie Ballou Sr. who spent about the last 40 years in Waco.

“He did everything for the community,” daughter CaCean Ballou said. “Everybody loved him.”

He passed away in July, and Sunday would have been his 85th birthday.

“I wanted to stop everything,” CaCean Ballou said. “And even after that, I was like, you know what? I’m not going to play music anymore. But then before he passed, he was like, CaCean, you need to keep the legacy going.”

Cacean Ballou says her dad was loved by everyone, and it’s great to see his fans coming together to honor him.

“I’m glad that everybody came together to to do this today,” CaCean Ballou said.

She says he was a happy go lucky person and had many personality traits she will always admire.

Classie’s grandson says he was more of a father than a grandfather to him.

“My grandfather was a kind-hearted person,” grandson Cam’Ron Ballou said. “He was any word that you can you can think of that thinks of a happy person. He was he was that type of person. “

Music runs in their family and has trickled down through multiple generations.

“He helped me a lot,” Cam’Ron Ballou siad. “He’s the reason why I play music.”

Geneva Harvey and Joe Brooks were fans that became friends.

“He was a very good friend of mine since 99, and when I first met him we clicked,” Brooks said.

Classie even played at Harvey’s 50th birthday.

“Besides Classie Ballous amazing singing voice and talent, he was a friend, he was true, he was just a life force.”

The family has a Gofundme set up for the remaining medical expenses.