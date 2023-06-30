WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – What better way to start your Fourth of July weekend than with a new furry friend?

The Humane Society of Central Texas is joining forces with Best Friends Animal Society this Friday and Saturday to offer free adoptions of adult dogs and cats during Best Friends National Adoption Weekend. This is a national adoption event, with nearly 600 shelter and rescue partners rallying together.

The Humane Society says that shelters across the country are grappling with surging animal populations, with adoption rates struggling to keep up. This has led to overcrowded kennels, and too many animals without a home. The organiation says that by choosing to adopt a shelter pet, you are saving two lives – the life of the adopted cat or dog and another life that can now find a spot in the shelter.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is open Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is located at 2032 Circle Road.